‘Remembering the Future’ kicks off

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a new art exhibition titled ‘Remembering the Future - Decolonising Creative Spaces’ by three women artists, including Nusra Latif Qureshi, Sadia Pasha Kamran and Sania Samad.

Augmenting on emotional and intellectual collaboration that resulted in form of the book Bano’s Companion to Feminist Art –Women, Art & Politics in Pakistan, ‘the three women living in three different worlds’ come together to share their ideas about themselves and as part of a ‘decolonising’ world.

Sadia Pasha Kamran, a writer and an academic from Lahore, Nusra Latif Qureshi, a visual artist from Melbourne and Sania Samad, a textile artist based in New York, are alumni of the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore – an institution that still carries the colonial legacy in art and design education yet has been grooming artists that are, to Macaulay’s disappointment, not at all just “Indian in blood and British in manners”.

The exhibition aims at adding the indigenous voices to the global debate on decolonisation. The opening ceremony was heavily visited by dignitaries, VIPs, ambassadors and students across Islamabad.