NSU starts new classes

Islamabad: The second batch of undergraduate students celebrated their admissions at the National Skills University (NSU) along with their parents and friends.
The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan recognised the NSU in 2021 and allowed undergraduate classes. Currently, the university is offering admissions in various technologies, including civil, electrical, mechanical, information engineering, and medical laboratory approved by the National Technology Council Pakistan, including mathematics. Moreover, this year, the university has added BBA in management sciences, computer sciences in conjunction with information engineering technologies, and biotechnology with medical laboratory technology.
All these programs are integrated and interdisciplinary. In the briefing session, all departmental chairpersons briefed about their departments and informed students about their responsibilities to thrive in the highly competitive academic environments of the university. Addressing students and their parents in the jam-packed NSU auditorium, the vice chancellor outlined the advantages of skills education in the contemporary world.
Moreover, he spelled out that the undergraduate educational program at the NSU is unique. Every graduating student must complete one skills certificate aligning with their field of specialisation. For example, undergraduate Electrical Engineering students can choose among four certificates.
