GB’s ex-CJ submits unconditional apology to IHC

Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. — file

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan’s former chief judge Rana Shamim on Monday submitted unconditional apology to the the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case against him.

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked the court would ascertain that Rana Shamim has submitted the new affidavit voluntarily. Justice Minallah observed that the new affidavit could entail serious consequences, but the court would not go to that extent.

The CJ also summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) for assistance on how to proceed further in the case after submission of the apology. Rana Shamim’s counsel Abdul Latif Afridi stated that the court may dispose of the proceedings in view of the apology, and expressed the apprehension the AGP could suggest continuing the proceeding that may complicate the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Rana Shamim should clarify that he had withdrawn his statement voluntarily as this court never pressurised him to disown (his earlier affidavit). The chief justice said the court was ready to testify the witnesses on his affidavit prepared in London regarding the alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

The chief justice said the court would take legal assistance from the AGP on some points and asked him about editorial policy of the print media. The court exempted Rana Shamim from appearance on next date of hearing and adjourned the case till September 29.