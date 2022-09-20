Protection of forest trees demanded

SHANGLA: The demand for nationalisation of the forest gained momentum here. Like Kohistan, Kalam and Dir, the protection of forests can be ensured by nationalising the forest in Shangla. Closure of local quota only for the poor protested while the influential people

enjoying it.

Local quotas are being given to the rich and influential. They cut it and sell it, while there is neither firewood quota available for the poor. Under the woodlot policy, cutting of trees is going on vigorously in the entire province including Shangla.

Not a single sampling has been planted in the last eight years, which is a cause of concern for the forest department. The people of the area demanded investigation into the destruction of forests and these cases should be handed over to NAB.

Billions have been spent in the year but no significant results have come out due to the cutting of private forests. The PTI government has organised several projects including the Billion Tree Tsunami Trees Plantation across the province, which was aimed to reduce the effects of climate change, floods and drought.