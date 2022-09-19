ACE officials tried to kill me: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil, has accused senior officers of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment, including chairman and director, of making an attempt of kidnapping him with the intent to kill him. He stated this in his statement under Section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) before the investigation officer of Police Station Gulberg, Lahore.

Earlier, on September 8, 2022, a case under sections of life threats and illegal confinement was been registered against officers of ACE and others, for arresting PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh from Lahore on July 4, 2022 in a case registered at Malir, Karachi.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Farhan, personal assistant of Shaikh, against two deputy directors of Sindh ACE, Sukkur and Jamshoro zone, Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar and Javed Halipoto besides Inspector Misiri Khan Dahani and two other persons Fatah Shaikh and Sohail.

Shaikh, had been booked in 15 criminal cases in 2019-2022, including five cases under sections of Anti-Terrorism activities, two under sections of anti-corruption, two under sections of anti-encroachment, two direct complaints and two civil suits by Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani at various police stations and courts of the province, including police stations of Jamshoro, Ghotki, Kunri district Umarkot, Malir and Memon Goth of Karachi.

On July 5, 2022, Haleem Adil was arrested from a hotel of Lahore by a special team of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) with the permission of Home department Sindh.

But on the same day, the LHC declared his arrest illegal and ordered his release by granting his protective bail. Shaikh, in his statement before the IO of the case, was of the view that a conspiracy was hatched by the Chairman of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, Director Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, Deputy Director Jamshoro zone Javed Halipoto and Inspector Zeeshan Memon through Deputy Director Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar, Sukkur zone, Inspector Misri Khan Dahani and other unknown persons to kidnap him from Lahore on July 6, 2022 with the intent to kill him.

The chairman ACE Sindh by rejecting the allegations of Haleem Adil Shaikh told The News that all actions of the Anti-Corruption team were as per law, matter of alleged encroachment on state land by Shaikh was raised by Revenue authorities of District Jamshoro and after verifying the facts, the issues was refereed to Sindh Anti-Corruption by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR).

He added as per law, after an inquiry, a case was registered at the Jamshoro zone and a team was constituted to arrest Shaikh.