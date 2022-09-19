Turkey strikes Syrian ­regime

Beirut: Turkish raids in northern Syria on Sunday struck outposts operated by the Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces, killing three, a Britain-based war monitor said.
The raids near the Kurdish-held border town of Kobane targeted positions of the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The three casualties were wearing Syrian army uniform, according to the monitor.
