Alaskans assess damage

Anchorage: Residents in towns and villages on Alaska’s western coast were beginning Sunday to assess the damage from one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades.
The vast remains of Typhoon Merbok battered coastal towns as it rumbled northward, and by Sunday morning it had largely moved into the Chukchi Sea, north of the Bering Strait. —AFP
LONDON: King Charles III welcomed world leaders to Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of the funeral of Queen...
Aden, Yemen: A battered plaque in a rundown hospital and a crackly, black-and-white newsreel are all that remain of...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli archaeologists on Sunday announced the "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery of a burial cave from...
Johannesburg: Africa’s most industrialised economy South Africa is again facing sweeping power cuts, caused by...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: At least 81 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the...
Izumi, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, as authorities urged millions of...
