 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Alaskans assess damage

By AFP
September 19, 2022

Anchorage: Residents in towns and villages on Alaska’s western coast were beginning Sunday to assess the damage from one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades.

The vast remains of Typhoon Merbok battered coastal towns as it rumbled northward, and by Sunday morning it had largely moved into the Chukchi Sea, north of the Bering Strait. —AFP

Comments