Monday September 19, 2022
Lahore

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays

By Our Correspondent
September 19, 2022

LAHORE : Alhamra Art Museum at Gaddafi Stadium will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. The museum houses works of renowned artists.

The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Muhammad Rafi Ullah visited Alhamra Art Museum and asked his staff to invite delegations from colleges, universities, and civil society to the museum. This will increase communication between the general public and Alhamra Art Museum.

