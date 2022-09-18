Tharparkar, Badin residents protest against breaching LBOD dyke

SUKKUR: Hundreds of residents from Tharparkar and Badin districts continued their protest at the Thar Coal Road for the second consecutive day against breaching the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) dyke at RD-211.

The district administration remained busy in persuading the protesters to clear the Thar Coal Road, originally known as Badin-Mithi Road, which remained blocked for the past 48 hours.

The protesters strongly opposed making a cut at the LBOD dyke, as they claimed that if it would be made, the gushing water could flood their villages and crops.

Meanwhile, a portion of the residents from Mirpurkhas demanded the

cut be made immediately to ensure speedy draining

of floodwater into the LBOD that inundated their lands for a couple of weeks.

The protesters on either side were led by local leaders of Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Mulsim League-Functional,

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and some other parties putting different demands to the officials at a time.

The protesters favouring the cut claimed that it would allow the floodwater to drain immediately and the situation in all three districts could start improving within the next few days.

However, the opponents claimed that they would resist any such move, adding that they made it clear that those intending to cut the dykes would face severe resistance.