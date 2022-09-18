Over 430 test positive for dengue in twin cities

Islamabad : The dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country has got more intense as in the last 48 hours, well over 430 patients have tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district amounting to an average of over 215 confirmed patients per day.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 96 new patients have been confirmed positive from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 179 patients have been reported on the previous day, Friday has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the health office Islamabad to 1,331.

He said to date, as many as 811 patients have been confirmed positive from rural areas of the capital while 520 patients have so far been reported positive from urban areas of Islamabad. To date, a total of four patients have died of dengue fever in ICT including two each from rural and urban areas.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in the last two days, well over 160 patients have tested positive in Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 1,265 while in the last 24 hours, the number of admitted patients to the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital has swelled to 289.

On Saturday morning, 198 confirmed patients with dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals including five critical patients, three at BBH, and two at DHQ Hospital. It is important that dengue fever has so far caused two deaths in the Rawalpindi district.