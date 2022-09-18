Buried under bureaucracy

This letter refers to the article ‘Bureaucratic varsities’ (September 15, 2022) by Dr Faizan Naqvi. The writer explained how an excess of red-tape has damaged academic standards in Pakistan. This is quite a serious problem as without a good education system we will not be able to progress as a nation.
A good education requires excellent teachers, professors and researchers, but our university administrators are doing all they can to discourage such individuals. There need to be clear and consistent hiring standards, geared towards accelerating the brightest minds up the academic career ladder.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
In the wake of Pakistan’s global appeal for flood recovery assistance, foreign aid is pouring in. Planes carrying...
This letter refers to the article ‘Politicizing a disaster’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer shows that the...
The innocent people of Karachi are at the mercy of criminals of all stripes. Those who try to resist this tyranny...
Kite flying has been banned in Pakistan for many years, but the enforcement of this ban has weakened recently. A glass...
Pakistan is experiencing a troubling rise in the stray dog population. Cases of dog bites and rabies are reported...
If fuel prices and energy rates continue on their rapid upwards trajectory, electricity will soon become a luxury good...
Comments