Buried under bureaucracy

This letter refers to the article ‘Bureaucratic varsities’ (September 15, 2022) by Dr Faizan Naqvi. The writer explained how an excess of red-tape has damaged academic standards in Pakistan. This is quite a serious problem as without a good education system we will not be able to progress as a nation.

A good education requires excellent teachers, professors and researchers, but our university administrators are doing all they can to discourage such individuals. There need to be clear and consistent hiring standards, geared towards accelerating the brightest minds up the academic career ladder.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran