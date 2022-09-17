Fazl, Nawaz, Zardari reject Imran’s call for snap polls

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. —PPP Twitter/ AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif on Friday had a telephone contact to discuss political situation in the country.

The PDM leaders rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for immediate general elections and made it clear that the ruling alliance would go to general elections next year after economic stability and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

They declared election date will not be given due to Imran Khan’s long march. They said that scale of justice should be equal for all. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephone PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari. The three leaders exchanged view on the prevailing political and economic situation of the country. Sources said the three leaders discussed the strategy to counter Imran Khan’s new protest call.

The government allies expressed concern over granting relief to Imran Khan and company despite evidence of their involvement in different cases and they agreed that the criterion of justice should be equal for all. There should be no personal likes and dislikes therein.

The sources disclosed that ruling alliance will take decisions with mutual consultation in the perspective of flood and economic situation. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the secret hands to whom Imran Khan is darling should be exposed. Asif Zardari will hold important contacts and meetings in the backdrop of political situation. The PDM leaders agreed that providing relief to people is must in day to day growing inflation.