25,000 farmers in Cholistan to get land: Pervez Elahi

Punjab's Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — Twitter/@TimesofIslambad

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab, Pervez Elahi, has directed that government land in Cholistan be transparently distributed to 25,000 local farmers for a period of five years.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his office here on Friday. On the orders of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, a plan has been devised to give government lands in the expanse of Cholistan to 20,000 local farmers in the first phase for temporary cultivation for a period of five years in a transparent manner.

The distribution of land is to be carried out by a draw. The draw for the allotment of land, Pervez Elahi said will be conducted by the Punjab Information Technology Board. Another 5,000 farmers will be allotted temporary lands in the second phase, he said.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ch. Muhammad Ahsan, SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and MD Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid while deputy commissioner Bahawalpur participated through video link. Elahi said the government would resolve the problems of Cholistan farmers’ on a priority basis and expressed the hope that this initiative would boost the agricultural economy in the area. The people of Cholistan have an equal right to resources and allotment of lands to the landless farmers will change their future, he concluded.