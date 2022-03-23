Pervaiz Elahi distributes promotion letters

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has distributed the promotion letters among the promoted officers of Punjab Assembly in his chamber here on Tuesday. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi handed over the promotion letters to DG Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak as Secretary Coordination grade 21, orders for permanent posting of Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti in grade 22 and Deputy Secretary State Asim Nawaz Cheema as Director State Management. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also offered condolences on the demise of Security Officer of Punjab Assembly Nasir Masood.
Dr Rizwan ZebAlmost eight decades ago, under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the All India...
The historic annual session of All India Muslim League from March 22 to 24 in 1940 at Lahore was called to scrutinise...
Tens of thousands of Muslims across the subcontinent were filled with hope and determination on March 23, 1940, when...
Few questions in Pakistani state and society are as fraught, divisive and contested as gender. At worst, the...
Under the booming sun of March and the soothing breeze of spring, I was on my way to the office via the Islamabad...
The heat of March, a rising political temperature, Minto Park Lahore, the year of 1940 and a hundred thousand beings...
Comments