FIA arranges convention on organised crime

Islamabad : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arranged a conference under United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) Review Mechanism.

The Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju presided over the conference organised at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters, Islamabad.

Director General (DG) FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt welcomed the guests and representatives from UNODC, Police Liaison Officers of different countries and envoys of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Foreign Affair (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Civil Society Organizations.

Mohsin Hassan Butt, in his speech, appreciating efforts from the administration of UNTOC against the organized crime, said that the FIA, as a national institution, is component of the UNTOC and will deliver more than expectations.

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju thanked all Stakeholders for arranging an event of national importance. He assured all stakeholders of complete cooperation at the government level to address organized crimes against vulnerable segments of society.

Additional Inspector General of the Punjab Police Ehsan Sadiq as National Focal Person of UNTOC assured that with collective efforts we can combat organized crime in Pakistan.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq ensured stakeholders of complete cooperation to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling crimes against vulnerable segments of society.

The Government of Pakistan has designated Dr. Ehsan Sadiq as the National Expert on organized crime in recognition of his critical role in revamping FIA's capacity in combating organized crime during his stint in FIA as head of the Economic and Cyber Crime Wings.

The Ex-DG FIA Tariq Khosa now working as Director NIOC in his opening address thanked FIA for organising the event and shared that Pakistan is 2nd Country in the world in launching TOC program after Mexico and the 1st Country in Asia.

He also thanked GITOC Vienna and UNODC for their support to take initiative against organized crimes with the collaboration of different stakeholders. He also suggested that FIA should take lead as the focal point for collaborative efforts against organized crimes in the country.

Ex-DG FIA Tariq Pervaiz in his concluding remarks thanked all the participants and especially Mr. Javed Akbar Riaz, Director FIA (Anti-Human Smuggling), and Dr. Athar Waheed Commandant FIA Academy for their efforts in successfully organising this event.

Tariq Pervaiz said that Pakistan’s review is of significant importance and the Government of Pakistan has already nominated a focal person for this review: Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, Additional Inspector General of the Police, an officer of impeccable repute and knowledge, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt for his extraordinary hard work and association with his professionalism in fulfilling the task and his team for arranging such a class of the international session.