Rehab of Multan Industrial Estate approved

LAHORE:Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company approved the rehabilitation of Multan Industrial Estate I, development works of commercial area and initiating the sale of industrial plots in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate.

The approval was given in 157th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company held under the chairmanship of PIEDMC Chairman Muhammad Anees Khawaja.

The Board also approved the constitution of new Board of Management of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar Industrial Estate and Multan Industrial Estate. While payment to Nepra for obtaining power distribution licence in Sunder Industrial Estate was also approved for the convenience of industrialists.

Addressing the meeting, PIEDMC Chairman Muhammad Anees Khawaja said that on the direction of senior provincial minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, all resources were being utilised to pave the way for industrial revolution in South Punjab so that the economic condition of the people can be improved by providing them better employment opportunities. PIEDMC's vision is to establish an industrial zone in every district of Punjab. For this purpose, full devotion is being paid to the establishment of new industrial zones.

Board members, including Shehzad Azam, Shahid Hussain Tarrar, Yasir Bucha, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Sohail Azhar, Mian Abuzar Shad, Obaidullah, PIEDMC CEO Ali Muazzam Syed, PIBT DG and other officers were also present.