Ex-peace body member martyred in Swat

MINGORA: A former member of the peace committee was shot dead by militants in Dakorak area in Charbagh tehsil, Swat district, local sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the militants opened fire on Muhammad Sherin, a former member of peace committee, near his home on Wednesday night. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the murder of the peace body member.

It may be mentioned here that eight persons, including a former member of village defence committee and two cops, had been martyred in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bara Bandai Kotkay in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday last. Idrees Khan, ex-chairman of a peace committee, was on his way when his vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled device.