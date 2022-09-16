ECP fines Imran, KP CM for violating code of conduct

—APP

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on former prime minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members for violating the code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls by attending a political rally in the provincial capital and using state resources for it.

District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Peshawar, Shahabuddin, had served notices on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Iqbal, Adviser to Chief Minister Khaliqur Rehman and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Wazir Zada.

They were directed to appear before the DMO to explain their position as to why state resources were used for a political rally in Peshawar in violation of Para 17-B and Para 30 of the code of conduct for the elections.

The counsels for Imran Khan, Mahmood Khan, and cabinet members appeared before the DMO and submitted written replies.

An official of the ECP said the DMO, while terming the reply not satisfactory, imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on Imran Khan, Mahmood Khan, provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Iqbal, Khaliqur Rehman and Wazir Zada. They were directed to deposit the fine in the state exchequer by September 18.

The ECP also sent letters to the KP governor and chief minister, asking them not to violate the code of conduct for the by-polls during a rally of Imran Khan scheduled to be held in Charsadda on September 17.

By-polls are to be held in four NA constituencies in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Kurram on October 16. The PTI chairman is a candidate for all these constituencies. According to the ECP, as per the election code of conduct, state machinery cannot be used for any political activity in an area where elections are being held. Besides, the president, prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker, cabinet members or any public office holder shall not attend a political rally or use official resources in favour of any candidate in an area where the election schedule has been announced.

The ECP had issued notices to the KP governor and chief minister, ministers and others even before the Peshawar rally, asking them not to violate the code of conduct for the polls. Earlier, the ECP served a notice on the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) director general (DG) after videos of using official vehicles for affixing the PTI flags went viral. The PDA DG later appeared before the DMO, saying that he was unaware of the use of state machinery for the political rally and had suspended three employees and ordered an inquiry after he came to know about it.

Last year, the ECP KP fined Imran Khan, Mahmood Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and several others for violating the code of conduct during the local government polls in the province.