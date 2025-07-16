Lupita Nyong’o makes shocking revelation about her health condition

Lupita Nyong’o has recently made shocking revelation about her health condition.

Black Panther actress finally addressed her struggles with uterine fibroids to mark Fibroid Awareness Month.

Taking to Instagram on July 15, Lupita revealed she “discovered” she had “uterine fibroids in March 2014 after winning an Academy Award.

“30 fibroids. I had surgery to remove them. I asked my doctor if I could do anything to prevent them from recurring. She said: 'You can't. It's only a matter of time until they grow again,’” wrote the 42-year-old.

12 Years A Slave actress never realised that this condition has affected several women until she started sharing her experience with her “inner circle”.

“When we reach puberty, we're taught periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman,” continued Lupita.

The American actress pointed out that they are “struggling alone with something that affects us most”.

“We need to stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences. We must reject the normalization of female pain,” noted Lupita.

However, The Wild Robot actress wanted to call out for uterine health legislation after revealing her diagnosis.

She would like to work with US congresswomen to introduce a package of bills that will “expand research funding, increase early detection and interventions for uterine fibroids, study the causes of uterine cancer, and increase public awareness”.

Looking ahead, the actress mentioned she “envisions a future of early education for teenagers, better screening protocols, robust prevention research, and less invasive treatments for uterine fibroids”.

Lupita also signified the importance of women’s health and wanted to give priority to this chronic condition “that has never been comprehensively examined”.

Before concluding, Lupita added, “We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!”