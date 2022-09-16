Pakistan raises cross-border attack with Afghan govt

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday raised the issues of attacks from across the Afghan border and violence committed by the Afghan fans during Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket match in the UAE with the Afghan government.
Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has raised the issue of attack launched from inside the Afghan territory that martyred three Jawans with the Afghan government, adding that they made it clear that the Afghan government should control such incidents and ensure they are not repeated in future.
Expressing dismay over the recent violence during the Pakistan-Afghan cricket match in the UAE, the FO spokesperson said such incidents should not have taken place among the people of two brotherly countries.
