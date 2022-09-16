Three-day youth forum on biotechnology concludes at Comstech

Islamabad : Three-day ‘Youth Forum on Biotechnology’ concluded here on Thursday after national and international participants deliberating over the importance of biotechnology to achieve success in all spheres of life.

The forum was arranged by Comstech in collaboration with Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Turkiye and Islamic Organisation for Food Security, Kazakhstan.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that this forum is significant to address the challenge of food security. He urged the need for the introduction and use of new technologies and better management to tackle the issue of food security faced by OIC states.

He said that agricultural biotechnology will help in producing enough food to feed the hunger.

Talking to APP, Assistant Professor, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey, Seckin Eroglu said, “I am 16 years old and came from Turkey with other colleagues to attend this forum. I am from Middle East Technical University. I am an Assistant Professor in Plant Biology.” “I am excited to come here. We are discussing biotechnology. I am thankful to COMSTECH for organizing this event,” he said.

Another visitor from Turkey, Prof. Dr. Leyla Acik, Gazi University said, “Comstech has invited me to attend this forum on Biotechnology. I am so happy to be here.” She continued, “Here is such beautiful scenery. I love Pakistan and Pakistani friends. Thanks for everything.”

The speakers of the forum highlighted the significance of biotechnology and termed it as a landmark achievement without which green revolution cannot be possible. The forum was inaugurated by President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday while ambassadors/diplomats of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Somalia, Qatar, Iraq, and Uzbekistan attended the event.

The speakers during the inaugural day urged the young scientists to work hard and come up with novel and innovative ethical and moral solutions for humanity and quick adoption of the new technologies for the rapid growth of the developing world.

“Comstech should take the lead in the prompt adaptation of emerging technologies in the OIC region,” they emphasised. “Those who are ahead in OIC states come forward and provide leadership for changing attitudes towards the adaptation of new technologies to achieve success in all spheres of life,” the speakers said.

Director IOFS, Dr. Ismail Abdel Hamid said that biotechnology is critical for human development and achieving food security.

He said that this forum will help us to explore new avenues, generate novel ideas and methodologies to understand biotechnology and its use to address the issue of food security.

Dr. Hamid presented a brief review of the IOFS programme and projects.

CEO of Young Business Hub, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Sami Serdar, expressed solidarity, condolences and prayers for the recent flood victims in Pakistan.

He said today we are here for youth that want a big change for the better future.

He said technologies are playing an important role for the betterment of human life and biotechnology is playing an important role in our daily life to address global issues.

Serdar suggested a united effort with solid continued commitment.

This three-day forum was attended by more than 170 national and international in-person participants, whereas many people attended this forum from 35 OIC member states online. More than 30 local and international scholars presented lectures during this forum.