Rizwan maintains top ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has managed to retain his top position in the latest ICC T20I rankings while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has slipped down a little further after a dismal display in the recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup.

Babar has moved down to the third spot as South Africa’s Aiden Markram moved ahead of him. Babar has lost 23 points after his failures throughout the Asia Cup. Babar only scored 68 runs at an average of 11.33 in six innings he played in the competition.

Rizwan, however, maintained his top spot despite losing five rating points in the latest rankings. Rizwan finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition with 281 runs at an average of 56.20 and a strike rate of 117.57.