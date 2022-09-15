Students visit China Window

PESHAWAR: Students of BS English Department, Edwardes College Peshawar, paid a visit to the China Window, a cultural centre of China, the other day.

The students were led by Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal, head of the English Department of the college. They were received by the administrator of the center Amjad Aziz Malik.

They were taken to every section of the center and given proper briefing about Chinese culture, history and traditions.