PIA slashes fares for China

LAHORE: PIA has announced immediate reduction in fare for flights to China. On the instructions of Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, PIA is now offering 22 percent discount to students and 10 percent to Passengers traveling to China. Students are being given increased baggage allowance i.e. from 40kg to 80kg. The discount offered is valid for students traveling from Pakistan to China with tickets purchased from PIA offices. PIA is presently operating twice a week flights to Chengdu and Shiyan.