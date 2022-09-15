‘Power generation from Dasu to start in 2026’

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the visit, the Chairman witnessed construction activities on various sites of the project including inlet areas of diversion tunnels, main access tunnel, powerhouse cavern, right bank access road, WAPDA colony and the contractor’s camp. He was told the power generation would begin from 2026.
