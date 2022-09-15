SC stops bar councils from issuing licences to untrained lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the bar councils from issuing licenses to the new lawyers without training. A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case related to the lawyers’ licences and fake degree issues.

The court summoned the representatives of the bar councils across the country for the next hearing. The court also sought a report from the FIA and the Directorate of Legal, Education department.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that fake degrees and admissions fraud are going on in Pakistan, adding that the law colleges, providing substandard law education, should be closed. New lawyers should be trained, so that they can represent the bar councils properly, he said.

The petitioner, Aneeq Khatana, pleaded in his application that the new lawyers should not be issued licenses without completing their basic training. The hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.