IB binds 80 reinstated sweepers to take FPSC test

MULTAN: The Intelligence Bureau has asked 80 sacked sweepers (BPS-1) to appear for Federal Public Service Commission test and interview for reappointment.

According to a notification (M. E.O.O 439/22 dated 9/9/22), a copy is available with The News, the bureau has bound the sweepers to take the FPCS test for reinstatement. The names of 80 sweepers have also been mentioned in the notification.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 17,000 government employees, including IB officials and employees in low cadre, lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment. They filed a review petition in the apex court that restored their services under its order of Aug 17, 2021.The 80 sweepers were among the beneficiaries and their services were restored in BPS-1.

The notification says: “Further, in term of order of the Honourable Supreme Court as contained in the para 41 (ii) of the judgment dated Aug 17, 2021, in civil review petition (No 292/2021) to remain on the post of sweepers (BS-1) the above officials shall have to undergo with relevant test applicable to their post conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission. The schedule of test will be communicated in due course of time.”Interestingly, the FPSC does not have an exclusive syllabus for the post of sweeper.

Academic qualification is not a criterion for a sweeper’s job in public sector. In government ads vacancies for sweepers only mention ‘others’ in the column of academic qualification, a senior lawyer said when asked about the notification.