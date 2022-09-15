Call to strengthen local government system

LAHORE: South Asia Partnership (SAP) Pakistan in collaboration with Awaz Foundation and Punjab University’s Political Science Department organised a seminar on the role of various political parties and bureaucracy in the Local Government of Pakistan in

a local hotel here on Wednesday.

A large number of Punjab University students, local govt experts, political and social representatives and people associated with civil society participated in the seminar. SAP representative Gul Maher while briefing about the seminar said that we all have to perform proactive role to strengthen the Local Government system. PU students Kamran and Khurram Abbas Magsi highlighted the efforts of various political parties in the Local Government Act in their presentation.

Local Government expert Zahid Islam said that unfortunately local government is not being given much importance but the solution of common man’s several problems is closely linked to Local Government system.

The participants presented several recommendations in the seminar regarding election of mayor, deputy mayor, changing the name of neighbourhood and village council to union council, mayor, chairman, district council, union council and empowered councils.

Advocate Supreme Court Mubeenuddin Qazi said that there is a need to emphasise on improving the local government system in Punjab and for this purpose, the local government system has to be empowered. Amjad Abbas Magsi proposed that union council and districts should be authorised to collect tax within their boundaries besides forming panchayat councils in villages and mediation councils in cities.

Punjab printing press assured of support: Punjab’s Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi paid a visit to the Punjab Printing & Stationary Press. He assured the staff of the press of the government's assistance to the printing press in terms of technological and administrative support for the good of the institution and its employees.