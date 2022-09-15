Imran assails raid on PTI senator’s house

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday reacted to a reported raid on the home of PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee, saying that imported rulers and their handlers were pushing them to the wall and there would be consequences of it.

In a message on his Twitter account, Imran said: “Their desperation led to their blacking out our Telethon for flood relief. Today they raided Senator Saif Nyazee’s home & took away his cell & computer. Imported govt & handlers are pushing us to the wall. I am warning them there will be consequences they will have to face.”

“On the one hand, imported govt is telling us to stop doing politics because of floods & on the other, they are increasing their level of harassment & false cases against us, persecuting journalists who give our views a voice, suspending TV channels & YouTube to prevent my coverage,” he wrote.

Earlier, PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee, while talking to the media here, claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police raided his home on Tuesday. He alleged that his phone was snatched by the officials who went into his bedroom in front of his daughters and also snatched his wife’s phone. “We will raise our voice in the Senate against this move of the FIA and police and would also take full action legally,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said the house of Nyazee was raided on Tuesday night and sanctity of privacy was violated. “We strongly condemn this hooliganism and are requesting a Senate session against it,” he maintained.

Another PTI Senator Azam Swati condemned the FIA raid. “We will not tolerate the insult of Senate members and Senator Nyazee would stand like a rock with Imran Khan.” In a related development, PTI legislators submitted a requisition for a Senate session on the reported raid on Nyazee’s home. They met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and urged him to take action with regard to what they called a breach of Nyazee’s privilege as a senator as FIA and police personnel raided his home in total disregard to privacy.

The senators included Dr Shahzad Waseem, Faisal Javed, Azam Swati, Abdul Qadir, Saifullah Abro, Seemee Ezdi, Fauzia Arshad, Dost Mohammad and Falak Naz Chitrali. Dr. Shahzad Waseem submitted the requisition under Article (54) 3 read with Article 61 to discuss the issue.

They alleged that the raid was in continuation of political victimisation of PTI leaders and workers. He regretted what he claimed the worst curbs imposed on freedom of expression, as media channels and social media platforms were being closed while journalists were being harassed.

Senator Nyazee also submitted a privilege motion against the Islamabad Police and FIA on breach of his rights. He said that as soon as he reached his home, he was ambushed by a dozen FIA officers and armed policemen who snatched his mobile phone and took away his laptop from his car. “They entered my house, violating the sanctity of privacy and even barged into my bedroom and searched my belongings and took away additional things, including my wife’s mobile phone,” he contended. He said the officials’ behaviour, including harassment of his wife and daughters, was tantamount to breach of his privilege as a member of the Senate.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari tweeted: “Had an interesting meeting with the Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich. Seems we are living in a police state because soon after (the meeting), some men from Special Branch came to ask who was the ambassador, what time did he come & what time did he leave? My poor guard knew nothing.”

“This happened in decades of the USSR. Any time we met anyone from Soviet embassy, Special Branch arrived. Didn’t realize our state was still in that mode. Bec I have had meetings with EU and UK envoys but no Special Branch visited to question. Why this absurdity exists.”