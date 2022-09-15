SC issues show cause notice to BZU VC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the Bahauddin Zakriya University (BZU) vice chancellor and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the record pertaining to law colleges affiliated to the university as well as students admission to these colleges.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard the case regarding law colleges affiliated to the university. The court issued a show cause notice to the BZU VC with directions to explain why its order was not implemented in letter and spirit in three years. Justice Ahsen questioned why the record pertaining to law college students was not yet provided to the Legal Directorate. He warned that all would be put behind the bars if the record was found tampered with. He observed that the university administration was intentionally bent upon delaying the provision of relevant record to the Legal Directorate.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi also questioned why the court order was not implemented in letter and spirit in three years. The Pakistan Bar Council’s counsel told the court that in pursuant to the court order, the university administration was required to cancel the affiliation of 32 law colleges. He informed the court that since 2018, the university had not yet cancelled the affiliation of even a single law college.

The BZU counsel, however, submitted that they had brought the whole record that would be submitted to the court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).