LHC seeks report on social media regulation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench. The LHC website

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Wednesday directed launching a campaign in the print and electronic media to raise awareness in the public with regard to the publication of blasphemous material.

Hearing a petition, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz directed Director Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Muhammad Farooq to furnish a report within eight days.

The court also sought a report on the regulation of social media and removal of blasphemous material. The court also summoned Assistant Director Imran Haider in person for failing to initiate proceedings after receiving an application against the publication of blasphemous material on February 10 and absence of application from the record of the Cyber Crimes Wing.

The judge reprimanded investigation officer Assistant Director Umar Kaleem for faulty investigation and observed that he had not taken concrete steps on the court directive despite the sensitivity of the matter.

The FIA officials informed the court that after the publication of blasphemous material on the social media, they had taken action and arrested three persons, while raids were on for the arrest of remaining culprits. The court was further told that four persons nominated in one case had fled abroad.