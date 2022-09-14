54 more die as Met Office forecasts more rains

Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 13, 2022. ——AFP/ Rizwan TABASSUM

KARACHI: Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need on Tuesday as 54 more people died, raising the death toll from record-breaking floods to 1,481, with no respite in sight from the unprecedented monsoon rains. In the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority reported 54 more deaths across the country with 44 alone in Sindh’s Khairpur. Eight more deaths were reported from Balochistan and two from AJK.

Sherry Rehman, Minister For Climate Change, warned that the rains, which had abated late last month only to restart this week, are predicted to continue, lashing much of the country in the coming weeks. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast another spell of rains in Sindh in continuation of the existing monsoon season from Sept 22, while the current spell will last by Sept 15.

The areas likely to receive rain include Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Jamshoro, with showers accompanied by windstorms in Sanghar, Badin, Khairpur, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Rehman also expressed fears the downpours would hamper ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas, where swirling deluges have already affected 33 million people. It will take up to six months to drain water from flood-hit areas, officials say. Waterborne diseases have already sickened thousands of people in flood-stricken areas — and now there are fears of mosquito-borne dengue fever. Mosquitoes have spread due to stagnant waters following the flooding. “With 584,246 people in camps throughout the country, (the) health crisis could wreak havoc,” Rehman said in a statement. She added that so far, Karachi has registered an outbreak of dengue fever.

The victims in flood-hit areas of Sindh — with or without shelter — are feared to be at risk of being hit by another episode of misery. The outbreak of water and vector-borne diseases has intensified in the flood-affected areas, with two girls dying of gastrointestinal disease in Khairpur. Meanwhile, four children drowned in floodwaters in Qambar and Maher. In Thatta, Sujawal and Makli, flood affected in roadside makeshift camps await relief.

In Sindh, officials said more downpours could delay the return of about 600,000 people from camps to their villages, towns and other urban areas.

In Badin, after the rising water level threatened LBOD and its surrounding areas, the district administration decided to breach the canal near RD 211 at Zero Point. They have asked the people to relocate to safer area, many of whom are refusing to do so and were protesting against the decision of breaching the canal fearing that would flood their villages and crops.

Though the Pakistan Army continues its rescue efforts in affected areas, there are many locations where people are still trapped in water and suffering from dengue and skin diseases. The armed forces have set up respective medical camps in the areas of deployment to address the medical issues. The army, navy and air force helicopters are conducting sorties to shuttle relief supplies to the camps. Like elsewhere, the army was busy conducting relief operations in Swat. The Navy was helping flood victims relocate to higher grounds with the help of hovercraft around Juhi bridge near Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu. While dozens have been evacuated from this area, several refuse to leave their livestock and property and remain marooned in the area. The navy was also bringing relief material to them.

Flood-stricken people in pockets across the country complained about the lack of provision of relief goods and medical assistance. In Jamshoro, people displaced by floods protested against the deputy commissioner for lack of relief material at a bridge near the Kotri Barrage, suspending traffic from Kotri to Hyderabad. Another protest was reported from Hyderabad near the SP office where the protesters also complained of a lack of relief goods and medical assistance.

Similarly, on the Thatta-Sujawal Road near Solangi bus stop, displaced people complained of lack of food and shelter. They were sitting beneath the open sky exposed to rain and mosquitoes. Without food and milk for children, they were forced to give dirty contaminated water to children, risking health issues.

The complaints continue across the country where the displaced people stay along roadsides and higher ground. A similar situation was seen at Rojhan Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway near the Sindh-Punjab-Balochistan border. This is the location of a large tentage village on both sides of the Indus Highway where hundreds of displaced people are staying in the aftermath of floods. The frustrated people complained against the local Mazari Sardars and PTI MPs, who refused any help during the crisis. The people complained that the influential Mazari sardars allowed the land of commoners to be flooded by creating a breach in order to save their own land. AC Rojhan Zeeshan Sharif Qaisarani rejected the impression, saying “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need of utilizing all resources for de-watering of national highways and rail networks. He also directed strict monitoring of the flood-affected areas, where the water was receding and there was a risk of spread of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting held here to review the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas. The prime minister said the restoration of destroyed power supply infrastructure, road networks and telecommunication systems in the flood-affected areas was the result of the best coordination and effort.

The operational sections of Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic after clearing the landslide at Wangu Hills. The Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has also been restored while the Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations conduct operations as per routine.