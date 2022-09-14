Sufi polymath

This letter refers to the article ‘The genius of Shah Latif’ (September 10, 2022) by Syed Mohibullah Shah. The article commemorates the contributions of one of the most brilliant Sufi poets of Sindh. His wisdom changed the many lives of people.
The writer reminds us that although Latif was indeed a great poet and artist, he was also a brilliant scholar, historian and philosopher. It would be a great disservice to our future generations if we remembered our great Sufis only for their artistic endeavours while glossing over their intellectual achievements, which are an important part of our cultural heritage.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
