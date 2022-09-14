PBC signs pact with UNICEF on gender equality

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday to promote gender equity and family-friendly policies at workplace amongst 94 corporate members of the PBC and around 150 associated organisations.

The objective of the two-year partnership was to raise awareness on family-friendly policies at workplace and in that regard, provide guidance and technical support to private sector companies, PBC said in a press release.

The collaboration would help support development of gender conducive and family-friendly workplaces and increases awareness about child rights and responsible business practices through events and public advocacy, it added.

“Businesses are likely to attract and retain more female employees if they have comprehensive maternity and childcare policies. PBC looks forward to partnering with UNICEF, to use their knowledge and expertise to advocate for better family-friendly policies in the private sector,” Ehsan Malik, chief executive officer at PBC said.

He was of the view that placing women and children at the heart of business practices is aligned with international principles on responsible business. “PBC and UNICEF are collaborating to bring Pakistan in line and at par with global trends, norms and best practices.”

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF tepresentative in Pakistan, said the fund was committed to protect families so their children could grow and develop to their full potential in a conducive environment.

“By enhancing family well-being through workplace policies, UNICEF and PBC will work together to secure more positive outcomes for children,” he added.

UNICEF works with governments, civil society organisations, and other partners in a country to advance children’s rights for their survival, protection, development and participation, guided by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Pakistan is also a signatory.