Don’t compare me with Nawaz or Altaf’: Imran

Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan speaks to media after appearing before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on September 12, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday said he should not be compared with what he alleged ‘thief Nawaz Sharif’ and ‘terrorist Altaf Hussain’.

He said this while replying to a volley of questions from reporters during his appearance before the anti-terrorist court here. Referring to his chief of staff Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Imran said not a terrorist but a university professor was tortured in custody.

Imran said Gill was handed back to the police for further remand at the hands of same torturers. “If someone who says they will take a legal action against those who sent him on remand despite torture is terrorism, then they can make anyone a terrorist,” he remarked. Imran claimed that the country and its laws were ridiculed by filing a case of terrorism.

“The world’s media reported that a case of terrorism was made against Imran Khan because he had asked for a legal action on custodial torture,” he added.

Imran contended that Gill’s case was an insult to Pakistan and the law. He said the most painful thing was that the accused was not only physically tortured, but also sexually tortured.

However, he parried aquestion about his meeting with former US diplomat and CIA analyst Robin Raphael at Banigala. He neither confirmed nor denied the meeting. Later, Imran chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and deliberated on the country’s political situation, ‘destruction’ of economy at the hands of government and the worst media censorship.

He directed the party leaders to prepare a strategy for economic recovery without delay, while ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin was also directed to form a formal focal group to prepare an alternative strategy on 16 topics related to the economy.

Addressing the meeting, Imran said the country was in the grip of worst economic crisis. He said the economy had reached the verge of destruction. “The PTI should immediately prepare its own alternative economic plan; it is necessary to put suggestions in front of the nation for a strong economy,” he remarked.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar briefed the meeting on the debt burden and noted that Pakistan had to repay loans of about $30 billion, while the loan received from the IMF was only $2 billion. He said Pakistan’s bond market had completely destroyed due to political instability.

“This situation shows how far Pakistan has gone to the threshold of bankruptcy. The economy will face a serious situation in the next few months,” he added. Shaukat Tarin briefed the leadership about the currency situation, as the forum expressed deep concern over the ‘worst destruction of economy’ at the hands of government.

Imran said the blackout of the telethon organized for the flood victims was shameful. He said the PTI will also raise the issue of media censorship at all levels including the people.

He took to his Twitter to ask the prime minister: “Question for Shehbaz Sharif: Are you, out of PTI-fear, responsible for media gags on us, threat & violence against journalists & fake cases against them, forcing blackout of PTI & myself from TV & YouTube & the callous act of trying to blackout my flood relief telethon?

“We know your cabal of crooks & handlers are petrified of PTI popularity. But if you are not responsible for violating our constitutional rights & international commitments on freedom of press & speech, then it is your responsibility to inform the nation who is responsible for these actions,” he asked.

Imran also wrote, “Imported govt of cabal of crooks & their handlers stooped to new lows last night when they tried to black out my telethon for flood relief fund raising. First they pressured channels not to air telethon. When some channels continued to air telethon, they threatened cable operators”.

“This shows how petrified they are of our rising popularity amongst the nation. Also, they know no one trusts them with their money given their record of loot & plunder. So they sought to deny fundraising to aid flood victims just to get at me & my Party. Unbelievable callousness. Despite all this we managed to raise Rs5.2 billion in just 2 hours. I want to thank everyone who pledged including our overseas Pakistanis especially those based in the US,” he said.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday extended till September 20 the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in a terrorism case for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

At the outset of the hearing, Babar Awan requested Judge Raja Jawad Abbas to allow Imran Khan’s vehicle to enter the Federal Judicial Complex. “Had you told us earlier, we would have permitted you,” the judge replied and asked if Imran Khan had joined the investigation, reports Geo.

The counsel replied that Khan had joined the investigation via his lawyer. “The IHC has issued a notice on the plea seeking dismissal of the case,” Khan’s lawyer noted and accused the police of misleading the high court claiming that Khan was not cooperating in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the IO informed the court that he had received Imran’s statement through a lawyer at which the PTI chairman was asked to appear in person. “The statement was sent to you but you didn’t make it a part of the case showing your ill intentions, remarked the judge.

The court further remarked that the offence in question was a matter related to Imran Khan’s speech. “Why do you want the accused to appear in person?” asked the judge. At this, the assistant prosecutor maintained that they had to interrogate the accused. “The accused must appear if he has been summoned by the IO,” he said.

The court then adjourned the hearing till 11am, saying that the rest of the arguments will be heard after Imran Khan appears in court. After a short break, Imran appeared before the court amid strict security.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbas informed the court that the petitioner hadn’t joined the investigation as yet despite being served notices thrice. At this, Babar Awan maintained that the investigation officer (IO) had the former premier’s statement. He argued that the court could issue a show-cause notice to the IO.

He said the IO will not be tried for it but a summary proceeding will be conducted, for which there was a two-year imprisonment. “There is no legal value of a statement even if the accused confesses to the crime before the police. Why are they putting the condition of in-person appearance for investigations?” he said.

On his part, the special prosecutor said the investigation officer or the JIT had to decide the course of investigations. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 2pm on September 20. The judge ordered the concerned authority to put the security measures in place just before the hearing for the convenience of the people visiting the court.