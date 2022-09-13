LHC to hear Maryam’s passport plea on 14th

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’ application for obtaining a passport has been set for hearing on September 14 (Wednesday).
A three-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Court has been constituted on Monday to hear Maryam Nawaz’s application. The bench consisted of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, while the full bench will hear the petition of Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.
