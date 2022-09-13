PHC admits petition against JUIF leader’s arrest

MANSEHRA: Two-member Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday admitted the writ petition against the arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah and fixed September 14 for hearing the case.

“The district administration and police have arrested my client Kifayatullah and his two sons on the trumped-up charges and the Abbottabad Circuit Bench has admitted the writ petition moved by me for a hearing,” Junaid Anwar, Kifayatullah’s counsel told reporters.

Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Ajaz Anwar, after hearing Mufti Kifayatullah’s consel, maintained the petition for a hearing.Kifaytullah’s counsel said that police had arrested seven protesters, including Mufti Kifaytullah and his two sons, a driver and three traders.

They were protesting against the electrocution of a naanbai during the district administration’s crackdown against polythene bags last week. All others were released except for his clients.He said that Mufti Kifayatullah and his two sons’ arrest was politically motivated and discriminatory in nature.

The counsel said his clients were booked under various charges for the same offence.“The deputy commissioner issued the release orders for three traders - Hafiz Ijaz, Haji Mohammad Shahid and Amjad Ali. All were released from the Bannu Jail but my family members are still behind bars,” Qazi Habibur Rehman, the elder brother of Mufti Kifaytullah, told reporters.

He alleged that the arrest of Mufti Kifayatullah and his sons was politically motivated.The PHC Abbottabad Circuit Bench was informed that local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who were also taken into custody by the police during the protest, were released soon and left at their respective houses.

Meanwhile, the JUIF meeting held with its provincial deputy amir and former senator Haydayatullah Shah demanded the immediate release of Mufti Kifayatullah.