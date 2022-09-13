Reshuffle in CDA

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reshuffled over 100 officers from BPS-16 to BPS-18 of different cadres on Monday.

On the directives of the Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, the Human Resource Directorate through three different notifications issued orders of transfers of 109 officers including 17 officers of BPS-18 including 15 accounts officials and two deputy directors namely Imran Ali and Mumtaz Bhatti. The two officers have been transferred as Deputy Director Accounts and Deputy Director Accounts-II on reciprocal basis.

A major reshuffle was seen in Finance, Accounts and Accounts cadres where 87 officers were transferred. In all 48 officers of BPS-17 and 44 officers of BPS-16 were transferred on Monday. It may be pointed out here that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also taken notice of various officers of CDA holding the same post for more than three years.

“We have transferred those officers who have completed three years on the same post,” the CDA chairman in his brief response said. The CDA sources said that more transfers of officers who are enjoying a post for three or more than three years are on the card in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muhammad Usman on Monday directed the officials concerned to remove all the hurdles in handing over possession of residential plots to their owners in Sector I-15 and other newly developed sectors. The CDA chairman on Monday chaired meeting to review sectors development in the federal capital. Member Engineering, Member Estate and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The CDA chairman was informed that the authority was ready to hand over possession of around 5,000 plots in Sector I-15 while development work on remaining area of sector was also in progress. He was also apprised that development work in Phase-II of Park Enclave was also in the final stages. Captain (r) Usman also constituted two separate committees which would monitor sector development and pursue court cases with regard to plots and land issues on weekly. “We should resolve outstanding land issues so that owners can get possession of plots for construction of their houses,” he said.