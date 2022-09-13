CM reviews steps to enhance health card utility

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office to review steps to enhance the utility and effectiveness of the health card programme.

The chief minister approved to empanel more hospitals for patients to create ease for those getting treatment through health cards. The option of treatment of more diseases through health cards will also be provided, he stated and approved the addition of CyberKnife, a modern surgery technology, to the health card programme.

In line with the vision of Imran Khan, the health card programme will be further improved while the provincial government has also started providing free medicines to patients in emergency wards of hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that two million people had benefited from the facility of free treatment through the health cards programme in the province. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary specialised healthcare department, Mohsin Ghurki and Dr Amir Aziz attended the meeting.

delegation: A delegation of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) headed by Haji Abdul Habib Attari, a member of the Central Majlis Shura of Dawat-e-Islami, called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office Monday and briefed him about the philanthropic work.

The CM appreciated their services related to welfare works and assured them of his full support.The CM presented a gift of framed Ayat and Hadith about the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and a discussion was held about the rehabilitation measures for the flood victims in South Punjab. Both agreed to work jointly on the expedited rehabilitation of the affectees and a joint committee was formed regarding cooperation for the resettlement of flood victims.

Speaking to the delegation, Pervaiz Elahi said that the flood victims would be housed and houses would be constructed with the support of FGRF. The resettlement of flood victims would be ensured with the joint coordination of the Punjab government and FGRF, he added.

The flood victims will be given financial assistance of Rs400,000 for the construction of their damaged concrete houses, while financial assistance of Rs200,000 will be given for the construction of damaged houses, he stated and noted that FGRF was active in welfare works.

The Punjab government and FGRF will work together for the rehabilitation of the affectees, the CM remarked. Medical teams have been formed to prevent epidemics in the affected areas, he mentioned. The aid must reach the right beneficiaries.

Haji Yafoor Raza Attari, supervisor of Lahore division; director coordination department of Dawat-e-Islami Punjab Muhammad Liaqat Attari, FGRF supervisor Lahore division Afzal Attari, Hanif Memon, and others were included in the delegation.