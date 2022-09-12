Geological changes in Balochistan land observed

KARACHI: Balochistan’s several districts have experienced geological changes brought about by the recent rains. According to Geology expert Prof Deen Muhammad Kakar, several incidents of landsliding and land fissures were witnessed in several districts of Balochistan.
He said during the last several decades, more than 10,000 tube wells were installed and the underground water level dropped to a dangerous level, giving birth to the geological changes. Deen Muhammad Kakar said the rain and flood-affected districts are prone to earthquakes, adding that the Geology Department has installed 10 latest earthquake monitoring machines in Dara Korak and Killa Abdullah.
