JI workers protest holding of music show

KHAR: The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday staged a protest against the holding of a musical show at the sports complex in Bajaur in connection with the inaugural ceremony of a cricket league.

A large number of JI activists took out a protest rally from the Bajaur Press Club to the main chowk at Khar bazaar.

Chanting slogans against the district administration, police and organizers of the cricket league, they said the recent flash floods had caused widespread destruction and deaths of hundreds of people across the country, which amounted to rubbing salt into the wounds of the flood-hit people.

Sahibzada Haroon-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Hameed Sufi and others addressed the protesters.

They said the entire country was in a state of mourning while the law and order was also getting worse in Bajaur day by day so there was no need to hold such activities.