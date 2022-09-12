Seven suspects including two bike lifters arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have rounded up apprehended seven criminals including two members of a bike lifter gang and recovered eight stolen bikes, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a Sihala police team used the latest technology and human resources and arrested two members of a notorious bike lifter gang who were involved in series of bike lifting incidents. Police team also recovered eight stolen bikes from their possession. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Moreover, Bani Gala police team arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Aabpara Police team arrested an accused namely Osama and recovered dagger from his possession.

Furthermore, Shams Colony police arrested two accused and recovered one dagger and 1,320 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.