Court orders freezing of Suleman Shehbaz’s 13 more accounts

Suleman Shehbaz, son of PM Shehbaz Sharif. Twitter

LAHORE: The Special Court, Central, has ordered freezing of 13 more accounts of Suleman Shehbaz in the National Bank of Pakistan. Suleman, along with his father Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and brother Hamza Shehbaz, is accused of Rs16 billion money laundering.

The court directed the authorities concerned to freeze the accounts of companies said to be owned by Suleman Shehbaz, including Al Arabia Sugar Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills, Chiniot Power Limited, Sharif Feed Mills and Unitas Steel. The court issued a show cause notice to bank officers for not freezing Suleman’s accounts despite the court orders.

The court observed why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against the bank officers for not complying with the court orders. The court further observed that the banks had been given clear orders to freeze the accounts and the investigation officer had informed the banks in writing of the court orders.

The banks, instead of complying with the court orders on freezing accounts, just presented details of the accounts, the court order read. The court then summoned the bank officers in person on September 17.