Imtiaz Nama: a fascinating memoir

Rawalpindi : Imtiaz Gulyanvi weaves his remarkable personal journey with the moving stories of those he has helped heal. At times. He explores how we feel imprisoned in our own minds and shows us how to find the key to freedom.

Armed with curiosity and imagination, he is grateful for the senses and skills he possessed. His life is a classic example of unfaltering determination. Detailing his experiences from childhood until the age of maturity and the beautiful relationship he shared with all is an engaging account of his growing up years.

A timeless chronicle, ‘Imtiaz Nama’ continues to inspire its readers. The author reflects on his achievements and hardships, both professional and private. In this interesting biography, he transforms the events of his memorable life into an immensely readable story.

This biographical book is refined and insightful. The narrative unfolds through a series of events as he recounts many life experiences that led to his business success and disappointing times.

On the personal front, the author is candid in his recollections about his life adventures in foreign countries and the deeply unhappy and distressing experience of leaving behind his beloved family members. In a chapter, he maintains a sharp yet cool-headed perspective on the news industry and its many outsized personalities.

His tales in all chapters are heartfelt and supremely entrancing, narrated with the passion of a true survivor and the sharp wit of a weathered writer. One of Gulyana’s biggest stars delivers a memoir of success won through endless, relentless work and self-calculation. His imagination is his gift, and when it merges with his work ethic, it makes success rain from the heavens. His imagination is indeed a thing of wonder, a means of coping with adversity.

With his characteristic candour, he recounts the stories of his encounters with various kinds of men and women that fill out the memoir with innumerable colours.

The book is a blissfully direct, heartfelt glimpse into the author’s life. He opens up about his early life, his journey to unfamiliar places, and the memoir-making years that followed.