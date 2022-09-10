Gen Bajwa, US defence secy hold talks over phone

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qmar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AFP./Files

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defense General Lloyd James Austin had a telephonic conversation on Friday. During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The defense secretary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, a US C-17 aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-affected people arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan, on Friday. The aircraft was received by high-ranking officials of the Pakistan Air Force.

The United States will operate several aircraft sorties comprising life-saving humanitarian supplies through an air bridge to Pakistan over the next few days to provide support to the flood affected people.