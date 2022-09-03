US Centcom to send support to Pakistan after flood crisis assessment

General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, voiced sorrow over the devastating floods that claimed the lives of at least 1,186 people and inundated a third of the nation.



General Michael contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa by telephone and offered condolences over the loss of lives in historic flash floods in the country, according to a press release issued by Centcom Communication Director Colonel Joe Buccino on September 2.



CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to USAID as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan, according to a press release issued by Centcom.

General Bajwa thanked the US commander for pledging support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.



Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with Army Chief General Bajwa earlier on Friday. The high commissioner expressed grief over the disaster caused by flash floods and offered help to Pakistan in difficult times.

The Army Chief thanked the British diplomat for his country's assistance to flood victims. He said the assistance from international stakeholders will vitally help in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

UK pledges £16.5 million to help Pakistan

The United Kingdom announced an additional £15 million of lifesaving support for flood victims in Pakistan following catastrophic floods that killed over 1,186 people and left a third of the country submerged under floodwaters, said Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

In his video message, Christian Turner said, "My prayers are with the people of Pakistan and everyone who is responding to its floods catastrophe. The UK government stands by Pakistan in this critical time."

Flood death toll reaches 1,186: NDMA

The British High Commissioner announced the aid for relief activities, saying, "Today the UK government announced a further £15m for flood relief efforts, bringing our total contribution to £16.5 million, which is equivalent to over 10% of the UN and government of Pakistan flash appeal."

He further said that this urgent lifesaving support will be geared towards saving and protecting lives as waters continue to flow through the country. It will include water and sanitation, shelter, home repairs and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.