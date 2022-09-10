Book ‘The Message’ launched

Islamabad : The launching ceremony of the book titled ‘The Message’ of Iqbal written by eminent poet, columnist and scholar Dr. Maqsood Jafri was held on Thursday, organised by literary and cultural forum ‘Zavia’, says a press release.

It was presided over by Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain and the Chairman of Academy of Letters Dr. Yousaf Khashk and MD National Book Foundation Dr. Mazhar Hamid were the chief guests.

Dr. Hayam Qayyum, Dr. Maqsooda Hussain, Brigadier (r) Tahir Mehmood, Akram Sohail, Rana Bijnori, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim, Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Dr. Mazhar Hamid and Mehboob Zafar spoke on the book and said that Dr. Maqsood Jafri is a great poet and scholar and has written very authentic book on the poetry and philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal which is a great literary and intellectual contribution in promoting the message of Dr. Iqbal to the English speaking world.

Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain paid great tributes to Dr. Maqsood Jafri for his lifelong immense and immaculate literary and intellectual services and regarded him a great poet, philosopher, patriot and humanist.

He said that Dr. Iqbal was the great poet and philosopher who gave the clarion call for freedom and is one of the greatest poets and we must promote his ideology. He praised the author on writing such an authentic book on the message of Dr. Iqbal. The function was well attended by poets, scholars, and journalists.