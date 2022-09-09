How long will Imran remain ‘Ladla’, asks Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his strong reservation over the ECP decision to postpone by-elections.
He questioned how long Imran Khan will remain ‘Ladla’ (favorite) and said that is no need to allow the PTI to run away from elections at eleventh hour. Bilawal took to twitter after ECP decision and wrote that his Multan and Karachi candidates are frustrated by sudden postponement of by-elections.
He wrote that they are eager to start serving their constituents who have been left without representation for too long. “No need to allow PTI to run away from elections at eleventh hour,” he said.
