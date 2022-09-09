Indicting Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan has landed himself in quite a situation. After an unwarranted refusal to unconditionally apologize for his remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, Imran now faces an indictment on contempt charges. On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court gave the order that charges be framed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan on September 22, having found the former PM’s response “unsatisfactory. Imran had been given a chance by the IHC to submit an unconditional apology, but what he had offered was everything but that. The court has been quite clear in articulating that Imran has not managed to fully grasp the gravity of the situation, and what criminal contempt can potentially mean for him. In Imran’s defence, though, he has managed to get away with so much impunity the past few years that it may seem logical to him to think he would get away this time too. But what now seems increasingly obvious is that if he doesn’t still offer an unconditional apology, he will be indicted for contempt of court, which can lead to a potential five-year disqualification. And it is not as though there isn’t precedent for this; several politicians in Pakistan have been punished for contempt and a sitting prime minister – Yusuf Raza Gilani – was even ousted for being a contemner.

The series of non-apologies offered by Imran, which have also been accepted by individual, institution and supporter all, may just be coming to an end. The PTI chairman consistently fails to realize that, while aggressive politics may help increase popularity, politics is so much more than that – especially politics in a country like Pakistan. But Imran and his advisors seem to be sticking to their usual thinking that he is so popular that he does not need to apologize. However, though he may be a popular leader – even the most popular leader – justice is blind when it comes to power or popularity, something the PTI may have failed to take into account.

Per legal observers, Imran still has time to tender an unconditional apology. And he may not have much of a choice in the matter – unless he wishes to take the chance of a disqualification. Perhaps it’s time for the former prime minister to listen to wiser counsel, apologize unconditionally, accept he made a mistake in targeting a member of the judiciary and move on. The country is already going through enough chaos for a political figure to indulge in unnecessary dramatics. As Imran and his team decide on their future course of action, they will no doubt – in a case of perhaps rather very late – be keeping his precarious political future foremost in mind.