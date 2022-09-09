Jordan’s first flood relief flight reaches Karachi

The first humanitarian flight from Jordan landed at the Karachi airport, carrying relief and rescue goods for the flood victims in the country. The Jordanian cargo plane has brought bottled water, medicines, tents and rescue goods for the flood-affected people in the country.
Jordanian Ambassador in Pakistan Ibrahim Al-Madni, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, Honorary Consul General of Jordan Farrukh Yousuf, and army and NDMA officials were present on the occasion.
Labour Minister Ghani said that up to 40 million in the four provinces had been affected by the severe floods and monsoon rains in the country, and no government alone could handle a disaster on such a massive scale.
He said Pakistan was thankful to brotherly countries for extending extraordinary support for the flood victims in Pakistan. He said the Jordanian humanitarian flight to Pakistan would go a long way to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
The Jordanian ambassador said Pakistan required urgent help from the international community due to the widespread humanitarian crisis caused by high floods and torrential rains, and the brotherly countries should come forward to support the Pakistanis in distress.
